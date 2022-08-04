Log in
    2702   TW0002702008

HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN

(2702)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-02
27.05 TWD   -1.99%
06:09aHOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN : Announcement of the Ex-rights and dividend record date of dividend distribution
PU
07/26HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN : To announce the revised minute book of 2022 General Shareholders Meeting.
PU
07/21HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN : Announcement of members of the Company's 2nd Audit Committee.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hotel Holiday Garden : Announcement of the Ex-rights and dividend record date of dividend distribution

08/04/2022 | 06:09am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/04 Time of announcement 18:02:46
Subject 
 Announcement of the Ex-rights and dividend record date of
dividend distribution
Date of events 2022/08/04 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/08/04
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$110,485,538
Stock dividends NT$386,699,380
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/24
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/25
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/26
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/30
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/30
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/09/30.
Stock dividend shall be delivered to shareholders by account transferring
within 30 days from the date revised registration approved by MOEA, and
public announcement and mails to shareholders shall be made prior to the
delivery of stocks under Article 34 of Securities and Exchange Act.

Disclaimer

Hotel Holiday Garden published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 10:06:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
