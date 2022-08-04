Hotel Holiday Garden : Announcement of the Ex-rights and dividend record date of dividend distribution

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/08/04 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividends NT$110,485,538 Stock dividends NT$386,699,380 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/24 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/25 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/26 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/30 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/30 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/09/30. Stock dividend shall be delivered to shareholders by account transferring within 30 days from the date revised registration approved by MOEA, and public announcement and mails to shareholders shall be made prior to the delivery of stocks under Article 34 of Securities and Exchange Act.