Hotel Holiday Garden : Announcement of the Ex-rights and dividend record date of dividend distribution
08/04/2022 | 06:09am EDT
Provided by: HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN
Date of announcement
2022/08/04
Time of announcement
18:02:46
Subject
Announcement of the Ex-rights and dividend record date of
dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/08/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/08/04
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$110,485,538
Stock dividends NT$386,699,380
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/24
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/25
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/26
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/30
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/30
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/09/30.
Stock dividend shall be delivered to shareholders by account transferring
within 30 days from the date revised registration approved by MOEA, and
public announcement and mails to shareholders shall be made prior to the
delivery of stocks under Article 34 of Securities and Exchange Act.
Hotel Holiday Garden published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 10:06:33 UTC.