Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hotel Newgrand Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9720   JP3852200009

HOTEL NEWGRAND CO.,LTD.

(9720)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:15 2022-07-08 am EDT
3930.00 JPY    0.00%
02:14aHOTEL NEWGRAND : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022
PU
04/13Hotel Newgrand Co.,Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Year Ending November 2022
CI
01/14Hotel Newgrand Co.,Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Year Ending November 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hotel Newgrand : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022

07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Document and entity information

Nov 2022

May 2022

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

2四半期決算短信

Document name

〔日本基準〕（非連

結）

Filing date

2022-07-13

Company name

HOTEL NEWGRAND

CO.,LTD.

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

-

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Prime

-

Tokyo Standard

true

Tokyo Growth

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya Premire

-

Nagoya Main

-

Nagoya Next

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Phoenix

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

97200

URL

https://www.hotel-

newgrand.co.jp

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2022-11-30

Quarterly period

2

Representative

Title

代表取締役会長兼社

Name

原 信造

Inquiries

Title

常務取締役財務本部

Name

岸 晴記

Tel

045-681-1841

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned)

2022-07-14

Supplemental material of quarterly results

-

Way of getting

-

Convening briefing of quarterly results

-

Target for briefing of quarterly results

-

Note to fraction processing method

（百万円未満切捨

て）

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

May 2022

May 2021

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Operating results

Income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

2,033

1,498

% change

35.7

-2.4

Operating profit

Operating profit

-151

-417

% change

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

-83

-307

% change

-

-

Profit

Profit

-87

-362

% change

-

-

Other operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

-73.75

-306.87

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Note to operating results

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

May 2022

Nov 2021

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Financial positions

Total assets

7,889

8,073

Net assets

3,112

3,195

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

39.4

39.6

Net assets per share (Yen)

2,634.87

2,705.67

Note to financial positions

Owner'sequity

3,112

3,195

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

May 2022

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to financial results

Note to financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Nov 2022

May 2022

Nov 2021

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

0.00

0.00

Third quarter

Result

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

0.00

Forecast

0.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

0.00

Forecast

0.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Nov 2022

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

3. 202211月期の業

Title for forecasts

績予想（202112

1日～20221130

日）

Preamble to forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

4,017

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

25.7

Upper

-

Lower

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

-700

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

-640

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Profit

Profit

Forecast

-643

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

-544.40

Upper

-

Lower

-

Note to forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

May 2022

-

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

May 2022

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

Retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

true

-

-

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

retrospective restatement

-

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

May 2022

Nov 2021

May 2021

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

1,181,448

1,181,448

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

336

336

Average number of shares

1,181,112

1,179,841

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

Hotel Newgrand Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOTEL NEWGRAND CO.,LTD.
02:14aHOTEL NEWGRAND : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022
PU
04/13Hotel Newgrand Co.,Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Year End..
CI
01/14Hotel Newgrand Co.,Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Year End..
CI
2021Hotel Newgrand Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended August 202..
CI
2021Hotel Newgrand Co.,Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending November 20..
CI
2021Hotel Newgrand Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended May 2021
CI
2021Hotel Newgrand Co.,Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending November 20..
CI
2021Hotel Newgrand Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended February 2..
CI
2021Hotel Newgrand Co.,Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Year End..
CI
2021Hotel Newgrand Co.,Ltd. Provides Financial Guidance for Period Ending May 2021 and Nove..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 195 M - -
Net income 2021 1 319 M - -
Net Debt 2021 85,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 639 M 33,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 216
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart HOTEL NEWGRAND CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hotel Newgrand Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shinzo Hara Chairman & President
Haruki Kishi Manager-Accounting
Kenji Matsuo GM-Administration & Manager-Internal Control
Takashi Ueno Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOTEL NEWGRAND CO.,LTD.-0.25%34
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-33.40%89 344
COMPASS GROUP PLC8.36%37 699
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-23.11%14 399
SODEXO-4.49%10 850
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-18.97%4 822