Hotel Newgrand : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022
Document and entity information
Nov 2022
May 2022
Company information
Company information
FASF member mark
true
第
2四半期決算短信
Document name
〔日本基準〕（非連
結）
Filing date
2022-07-13
Company name
HOTEL NEWGRAND
CO.,LTD.
Stock exchange listings
Tokyo
true
Tokyo 1st section
-
Tokyo 2nd section
-
Tokyo Mothers
-
Tokyo JASDAQ
-
Tokyo PRO Market
-
Tokyo Prime
-
Tokyo Standard
true
Tokyo Growth
-
Tokyo Others
-
Nagoya
-
Nagoya Premire
-
Nagoya Main
-
Nagoya Next
-
Nagoya Others
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo Ambitious
-
Sapporo Others
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka Q-Board
-
Fukuoka Others
-
Phoenix
-
Japan Securities Dealers Association
-
Securities code
97200
URL
https://www.hotel-
newgrand.co.jp
Business category
General Business
true
Specific Business
-
Fiscal Year End
2022-11-30
Quarterly period
2
Representative
Title
代表取締役会長兼社
長
Name
原 信造
Inquiries
Title
常務取締役財務本部
長
Name
岸 晴記
Tel
045-681-1841
Other
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned)
2022-07-14
Supplemental material of quarterly results
-
Way of getting
-
Convening briefing of quarterly results
-
Target for briefing of quarterly results
-
Note to fraction processing method
（百万円未満切捨
て）
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
May 2022
May 2021
Quarterly operating results
Quarterly operating results
Operating results
Income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
2,033
1,498
% change
35.7
-2.4
Operating profit
Operating profit
-151
-417
% change
-
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
-83
-307
% change
-
-
Profit
Profit
-87
-362
% change
-
-
Other operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
-73.75
-306.87
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
-
-
Note to operating results
Note to operating results
-
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
May 2022
Nov 2021
Quarterly financial positions
Quarterly financial positions
Financial positions
Total assets
7,889
8,073
Net assets
3,112
3,195
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
39.4
39.6
Net assets per share (Yen)
2,634.87
2,705.67
Note to financial positions
Owner'sequity
3,112
3,195
Note to financial positions
-
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
May 2022
Quarterly note to business results
Quarterly note to business results
Note to financial results
Note to financial results
-
Quarterly Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Nov 2022
May 2022
Nov 2021
Quarterly dividends
Quarterly dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
-
Second quarter
Result
0.00
0.00
Third quarter
Result
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Year end
Result
0.00
Forecast
0.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
Result
0.00
Forecast
0.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Annual
-
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
Annual
-
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Nov 2022
Quarterly forecasts
Quarterly forecasts
3. 2022
年11 月期の業
Title for forecasts
績予想（
2021年 12月
1
日～2022 年11 月30
日）
Preamble to forecasts
Preamble to forecasts
-
Main table of forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
4,017
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
25.7
Upper
-
Lower
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
-700
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
-640
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Profit
Profit
Forecast
-643
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
-544.40
Upper
-
Lower
-
Note to forecasts
Note to forecasts
-
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Forecast
-
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
May 2022
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
Retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
retrospective restatement
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
May 2022
Nov 2021
May 2021
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
1,181,448
1,181,448
(including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
336
336
Average number of shares
1,181,112
1,179,841
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
-
