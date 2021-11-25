Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Explanatory Announcement

In the Media Release, an Offeror director explained that "SPH is restricted by its Implementation Agreement with Keppel from taking any action (including the despatch of the Composite Document for the Cuscaden Scheme) to hold the Cuscaden Scheme Meeting within 8 weeks from the date of the Keppel Scheme Meeting."

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this Announcement shall bear the same meaning as set out in the Cuscaden Joint Announcement

the joint announcement by the Company and Keppel Pegasus Pte. Ltd. released on 9 November 2021 in relation to the revised terms of the proposed Keppel Scheme (the

The Board of Directors of Cuscaden Peak Pte. Ltd. (the "Offeror" or "Cuscaden") refers to:

Subsequent to the Media Release, Cuscaden also received a question from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) - "Can Cuscaden confirm that SPH is free to schedule its Cuscaden Scheme Meeting (without the 8-week buffer) if the Keppel Scheme is not approved by SPH shareholders on 8 December?".

Cuscaden wishes to explain that based on the Keppel Revision Announcement, the eight weeks restriction imposed by Keppel ceases to apply in the event that:

the SPH Shareholders do not approve the Keppel Scheme at the Keppel Scheme Meeting to be held by SPH or the Keppel Scheme DIS at the extraordinary general meeting to be held by SPH; the shareholders of Keppel Corporation Limited do not approve the acquisition by the Keppel Offeror of all the Shares at an extraordinary general meeting to be held by Keppel; or the Keppel Offeror exercises its switch option in connection with the Keppel Scheme.

If any such event occurs, the Cuscaden Scheme Meeting (and the Cuscaden Scheme) should be able to proceed expeditiously, without the eight weeks restriction.

Therefore, for the Cuscaden Scheme to be brought to the SPH Shareholders, SPH Shareholders who are in favour of the Cuscaden Scheme should vote against the Keppel Schemewhenever the Keppel Scheme Meeting is convened.

Cuscaden is committed to achieving successful completion of the Cuscaden Scheme and will continue to work closely with SPH towards the convening of the Cuscaden Scheme Meeting as soon as circumstances allow, in the interests of SPH Shareholders.

3. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The directors of the Offeror (including any who may have delegated detailed supervision of the preparation of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions expressed in this Announcement (excluding information relating to the Company, SPH REIT or the Keppel Scheme or any opinion expressed by the Company or the Keppel Offeror) are fair and accurate and that, where appropriate, no material facts which relate to the Offeror have been omitted from this Announcement the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading. The directors of the Offeror jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from a named source, the sole responsibility of the directors of the Offeror has been to ensure that, through reasonable enquiries, such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement. The directors of the Offeror do not accept any responsibility for any information relating to the Company, SPH REIT or the Keppel Scheme or any opinion or rationale expressed by the Company or the Keppel Offeror.

