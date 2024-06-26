SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Singapore faces greater money laundering and terrorism financing risks than other countries because it is an international finance and business hub, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday told a meeting of a global financial crime body.

"But we are determined to do what is needed to respond to these risks and safeguard Singapore's reputation as a trusted financial centre," said Wong, who is also Singapore's finance minister, at a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) event.

FATF is a global money laundering and terrorism financing watchdog. Singapore currently holds a two-year FATF's presidency until June 30. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by John Mair)