Hotel Royal : Changes To The Board Of Directors Of Hotel Royal Limited

HOTEL ROYAL LIMITED

(Co. Reg. No. 196800298G)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR REDESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR RECONSTITUTION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Hotel Royal Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the following changes:

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

Dr Pang Eng Fong, an independent director of the Company, will retire under Article 117 of the Company's Constitution at the conclusion of the annual general meeting to be held on 24 April 2021 (the " AGM Date "). Upon the retirement, Dr Pang Eng Fong shall relinquish his positions as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Nominating Committee and a member of Audit and Risk Committee and Remuneration Committee.

The particulars of Dr Pang Eng Fong pursuant to the requirements of Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the " Listing Rules ") have been set out in the cessation template announcement.

The Board wishes to express its appreciation to Dr Pang Eng Fong for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure and wishes him well in his future endeavours. REDESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Mr Yang Wen-Wei, an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company will be re- designated as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board and appointed as the Chairman of the Nominating Committee with effect from the AGM Date.

Details of the re-designation of Mr Yang as required under Rule 704(7) of the Listing Rules are set out in the appointment template announcement. RECONSTITUTION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

Further to the abovementioned changes and with effect from the AGM Date, the composition of the Board and its Board Committees will be as follows: