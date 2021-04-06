Log in
HOTEL ROYAL LIMITED    H12   SG1P12002132

HOTEL ROYAL LIMITED

(H12)
Hotel Royal : Changes To The Board Of Directors Of Hotel Royal Limited

04/06/2021 | 12:56pm EDT
HOTEL ROYAL LIMITED

(Co. Reg. No. 196800298G)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

  1. RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR
  2. REDESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR
  3. RECONSTITUTION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Hotel Royal Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the following changes:

  1. RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR
    Dr Pang Eng Fong, an independent director of the Company, will retire under Article 117 of the Company's Constitution at the conclusion of the annual general meeting to be held on 24 April 2021 (the "AGM Date"). Upon the retirement, Dr Pang Eng Fong shall relinquish his positions as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Nominating Committee and a member of Audit and Risk Committee and Remuneration Committee.
    The particulars of Dr Pang Eng Fong pursuant to the requirements of Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Listing Rules") have been set out in the cessation template announcement.
    The Board wishes to express its appreciation to Dr Pang Eng Fong for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure and wishes him well in his future endeavours.
  2. REDESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR
    Mr Yang Wen-Wei, an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company will be re- designated as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board and appointed as the Chairman of the Nominating Committee with effect from the AGM Date.
    Details of the re-designation of Mr Yang as required under Rule 704(7) of the Listing Rules are set out in the appointment template announcement.
  3. RECONSTITUTION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES
    Further to the abovementioned changes and with effect from the AGM Date, the composition of the Board and its Board Committees will be as follows:

Board of Directors

Mr Yang Wen-Wei

(Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director)

Dr Tan Kim Song

(Independent Non-Executive Director)

Mr Lee Khin Tien

(Non-Executive Director)

Mr Lee Kin Hong

(Non-Executive Director)

Dr Lee Chu Muk

(Non-Executive Director)

Mr George Lee Chou Hor

(Non-Executive Director)

Audit and Risk Committee

Dr Tan Kim Song (Chairman)

Mr Yang Wen-Wei

Mr Lee Khin Tien

Nominating Committee

Mr Yang Wen-Wei (Chairman)

Dr Tan Kim Song

Mr Lee Khin Tien

Remuneration Committee

Mr Yang Wen-Wei (Chairman)

Dr Tan Kim Song

Mr Lee Khin Tien

By Order of the Board

Sin Chee Mei

Company Secretary

7 April 2021

Hotel Royal Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 16:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
