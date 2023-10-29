Hoteles BESTPRICE: Elevating the Hotel Experience with Modernity and Supreme Quality of Guest services

Hoteles BESTPRICE, the Spanish hotel chain that has been in the spotlight in recent months, continues its ascent in 2023, solidifying its position as a benchmark in the world of hospitality. With its vision of combining modernity, excellence, and comfort, the chain has earned the admiration of travelers and the trust of investors. In this article, we will explore the key milestones and achievements of Hoteles BESTPRICE throughout 2023.

An Impressive Year of Growth

The year 2023 has witnessed astounding growth for Hoteles BESTPRICE. The chain celebrated its first anniversary as a publicly traded company on BOLSA EURONEXT PARIS with a 158% increase in its market capitalization, reaching 52 million euros. This achievement is a testament to the success of their innovative approach in the hospitality sector.

Since their debut in the stock market with a price of 1€ per share and an initial capitalization of 20.4 million euros, the hotel chain has demonstrated exceptional performance. Currently, they operate five hotels in the cities of Barcelona, Madrid, Girona, and Valencia, with ambitious plans to double the number of establishments in the coming months.

Success in Occupancy and Continuous Growth

Hoteles BESTPRICE closed the summer with an average occupancy rate of 97% in all their hotels, considered full occupancy, with rates exceeding an average of 116 euros. These exceptional numbers underscore the consistent demand for their high-quality services.

The hotel chain projects positive results until the end of the year and has announced significant investments to expand the number of establishments. They recently inaugurated BESTPRICE Valencia, further cementing their position as a leader in the markets in which they operate. The company employs an average of 42 workers, highlighting their commitment to job creation and local development.

Oscar Sánchez, president of Hoteles BESTPRICE, summed up the chain's approach by stating: "Our value proposition is modernity, excellence, comfort, and supreme quality delivered by our human team."

An Innovative Hospitality Concept

Hoteles BESTPRICE has burst onto the hospitality market with an innovative, unique, and exclusive concept that attracts both customers and investors. They offer the best hotel stay rates with deluxe rooms and first-class service provided by their Reception team, available 24 hours a day. With modern facilities and personalized and professional service from a highly trained Guest Services team, Hoteles BESTPRICE has become a reference in the hotel industry.

The chain has five boutique establishments: BESTPRICE Diagonal and BESTPRICE Gracia, both in the city of Barcelona, BESTPRICE Madrid Alcalá, BESTPRICE Girona, and BESTPRICE Valencia. These properties embody the chain's vision of delivering a luxury and comfortable experience to their guests.

The Future of Hoteles BESTPRICE

The year 2023 has seen the ongoing success of Hoteles BESTPRICE in the hospitality sector, and the chain is in a strong position to continue growing and expanding its presence. With an unwavering focus on quality, modernity, and customer satisfaction, Hoteles BESTPRICE remains a top choice for travelers and an attractive investment for those seeking opportunities in the hotel industry.

In summary, Hoteles BESTPRICE has demonstrated that the combination of modern luxury and an innovative approach to hospitality is a winning formula. Their consistent growth and commitment to quality have solidified their position as a leader in the hospitality sector, and their future promises to shine even brighter.

Remuneration and Shareholder Returns

Hoteles BESTPRICE has stood out as the first hotel company to distribute dividends after the pandemic, marking a milestone in the sector. Additionally, they plan to significantly increase shareholder remuneration in the coming years as all the properties currently under construction and renovation become operational. This outlook has boosted investor confidence in the chain.

The company is listed on EURONEXT PARIS and is backed by prestigious banks such as CaixaBank, BBVA, Santander, Sabadell, Openbank, ActivoBank, and Interactive Brokers for stock market intermediation. The company's ISIN code is ES0105664009, and its abbreviation on EURONEXT PARIS es MLHBP.