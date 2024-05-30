Hoteles BESTPRICE acquires a new hotel in Barcelona, bringing its portfolio to a total of 10 hotels

Hoteles BESTPRICE adds a new hotel in Barcelona to its portfolio, now totaling 10 properties. The new establishment, located in the Les Corts tech district, features 18 rooms and is the chain's third hotel in Barcelona. It is just a 2-minute walk from the Spotify Camp Nou and FC Barcelona Museum. The Les Corts neighborhood offers a wide range of dining options and excellent citywide transportation.

In the past year, the chain's investments have surged to record levels, aiming to double its EBITDA by 2026 and achieve €10 million in revenue. The chain is developing three new hotel projects in Madrid, Málaga, and Barcelona, expecting to expand its business. BESTPRICE closed 2023 as its best year, with 6 operational hotels and a record net revenue of €5,462,000, compared to €4,220,427 the previous year. The chain expects to reach €7 million in revenue in 2024.

Stock Market Presence Hoteles BESTPRICE is listed on EURONEXT PARIS, supported by CaixaBank, BBVA, Sabadell, DEGIRO, Openbank, ActivoBank, and Interactive Brokers. The company's ISIN code is ES0105664009, and its EURONEXT ticker is MLHBP.

Leadership Comments Oscar Sánchez, President of Hoteles BESTPRICE, expressed joy over the new acquisition and praised the team's efforts, highlighting the company's commitment to excellence and quality in hospitality.

About Hoteles BESTPRICE Hoteles BESTPRICE is a boutique hotel chain known for offering deluxe stays at competitive prices, featuring modern designs and top-tier customer service. The chain operates 7 hotels in Barcelona, Madrid, Girona, Valencia, and Santillana del Mar.