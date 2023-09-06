Hoteles BESTPRICE increases its profit until June and exceeds 1.1 million euros, 52% more

September 6th, 2023. Hoteles BESTPRICE reaches a record operating profit in the history of the company with a figure of €1,100,000 in one semester. The turnover exceeds €2,561,000 and the operating margin on sales grows to 43%. Profitability and operating margin reaches 50% of sales in the last 6 operating months. The hotel chain announces strong investments for the coming months and to expand the number of establishments.

The hotel company achieved a record semester in terms of occupancy and RevPar. Occupancy is consolidated at 92.7%, exceeding 95% consecutively during the last 7 months of 2023. The ADR is also at record levels for the company, reaching an average of €99 in this first semester and the average revenue per available room (RevPar) shot up to €91.78. The company, which recently began trading on the EURONEXT PARIS STOCK EXCHANGE, presents exceptional results in terms of occupancy levels in its 5 operating hotels. The BESTPRICE Valencia has just inaugurated, being a reference in its markets of operation and has an average workforce of 42 workers.

The hotel chain closes the first semester with a net debt of 2 million euros, which is equivalent to 0.90 times the EBITDA projected for this year, with a sales projection for the year as a whole of 4.5 million euros.

Main figures for the 1st semester of 2023:

Operating profit (EBITDA) exceeds 1.1 million euros, 52% more than the same period of the previous year

Revenues reached €2,561,000, 34% more than the same period of the previous year

Operating margin of 43% in the semester (profitability)

7 consecutive months with an operating margin greater than 50% on sales

Occupancy of 92.7%, exceeding 95% consecutively during the last 7 months of 2023

The ADR reaches €99 and the average revenue per available room (RevPar) shoots up to €91.78

5 operational hotels and 4 more in the execution phase for upcoming openings

Hoteles BESTPRICE has 42 workers

The net debt of BESTPRICE Hotels in the semester is 2 million euros, 0.90 times the EBITDA projected for this year

Estimated sales for the whole year 2023 of 4.5 million euros.

PIPELINE of new BESTPRICE Hotels: https://hotelesbestprice.com/pipeline-hoteles-bestprice/

MARKET CAP is 46 million euros in EURONEXT PARIS STOCK MARKET

Hoteles BESTPRICE recently began trading on the stock market at a price of €1 per share and with an initial capitalization of €20.4M (€20,400,000). The hotel chain hopes to double the number of hotel establishments in its portfolio and expand its geographical scope, which currently operates 5 hotels in the cities of Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Girona and Valencia.

The ISIN code of the company is ES0105664009 and the acronym of the company in the EURONEXT PARIS is MLHBP.

En palabras de Oscar Sánchez, presidente de Hoteles BESTPRICE, "a new milestone for the company, such as the distribution of dividends to our shareholders, which positions us as a solid investment to attract new shareholders to the company. The human team behind BESTPRICE Hotels is unique and is what makes it possible for us to offer a product with supreme quality at a spectacular price. Our proposal for deluxe rooms combines modernity, excellence, comfort and the supreme quality of our human team."

Hoteles BESTPRICE is a new boutique hotel chain that breaks into the hotel market with an innovative, unique, exclusive and very attractive concept for all customers, and with an attractive growth model for investors. The best hotel stay prices are offered with deluxe rooms and first-class service from the Reception team 24 hours a day, with a modern design of the facilities and agile, personalized and professional service from a highly trained team of Guest Services. It has five boutique establishments, BESTPRICE Diagonal and BESTPRICE Gracia, both in the city of Barcelona, ​​the BESTPRICE Madrid Alcalá, the BESTPRICE Girona and the BESTPRICE Valencia hotel.