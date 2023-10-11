Hoteles BESTPRICE wraps up a record-breaking summer with 97% occupancy in all its hotels and projections for a very strong year-end

The hotel chain, listed on EURONEXT PARIS, concludes the summer with record-high occupancy rates and rates exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Revenue grows by 34% to €2,561,000 in the first half.

October 11, 2023. Hoteles BESTPRICE concludes the summer of 2023 with record-breaking occupancy figures and rates exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Throughout the summer, occupancy remains above 97% on average in all its hotels, considered full occupancy, and rates soar to an average of over €116. In the first 6 months of the year, it achieves record operating profits in the company's history, totaling €1,100,000 in one semester. The business turnover exceeds €2,561,000, and the operating margin on sales grows to 43%. Profitability and operating margin reach 50% on sales in the last 6 operating months. The hotel chain expects strong results until the end of the year and announces substantial investments in the coming months to expand the number of establishments.

The hotel company achieves a record first half in terms of occupancy and RevPar. Occupancy is consistently at 92.7%, surpassing 95% consecutively during the last 7 months of 2023. ADR also reaches record levels for the company, averaging €99 in the first half, and revenue per available room (RevPar) soars to €91.78. The company, which recently began trading on EURONEXT PARIS, presents exceptional results in terms of occupancy levels in its 5 operational hotels. It has just inaugurated BESTPRICE Valencia, with Hoteles BESTPRICE becoming a reference in its target markets. It has an average workforce of 42 employees.

The hotel chain ends the first half with net debt of €2 million, equivalent to 0.90 times the projected EBITDA for this year, with a sales projection for the full year of €4.5 million.

Key Figures for the 1st Half of 2023:

Record summer occupancy with an average of 97% during the summer months in all its hotels.

Summer ADR reaches an average of €116 during the summer months.

Operating profit (EBITDA) for the 1st half exceeds €1.1 million, 52% higher than the same period last year.

Revenue reaches €2,561,000 for the 1st half, a 34% increase over the same period last year.

Operating margin of 43% in the 1st half (profitability).

7 consecutive months with an operating margin equal to or greater than 50% on sales.

Occupancy at 92.7%, surpassing 95% consecutively during the last 7 months of 2023 in all its hotels.

ADR reaches €99, and revenue per available room (RevPar) soars to €91.78.

5 operational hotels and 4 more in the execution phase for future openings.

Hoteles BESTPRICE has 42 employees.

The net debt of Hoteles BESTPRICE in the semester is €2 million, 0.90 times the projected EBITDA for this year.

Estimated sales for the full year 2023: €4.5 million.

New hotel pipeline: https://hotelesbestprice.com/pipeline-hoteles-bestprice/

Market cap is €52 million on the EURONEXT PARIS STOCK MARKET.

Hoteles BESTPRICE recently embarked on its journey on the stock market at a price of €1 per share and with an initial capitalization of €20.4 million. The hotel chain expects to double the number of hotel establishments in its portfolio and expand its geographical scope, currently operating 5 hotels in the cities of Barcelona, Madrid, Girona, and Valencia.

The company's ISIN code is ES0105664009, and the company's ticker symbol on EURONEXT PARIS is MLHBP.

In the words of Oscar Sánchez, president of Hoteles BESTPRICE, "a record summer in occupancy and rates that prove the effectiveness of our model. Our proposition of deluxe stays combines modernity, excellence, comfort, and supreme quality of our human team."

Hoteles BESTPRICE is a new boutique hotel chain that disrupts the hotel restaurant market with an innovative, unique, exclusive, and highly attractive concept for all customers, and with an appealing growth model for investors. They offer the best hotel stay prices with deluxe rooms and first-class service from the Reception team 24 hours a day, with modern facility design and agile, personalized, and professional service from a highly trained Guest Services team. It has five boutique establishments, BESTPRICE Diagonal and BESTPRICE Gracia, both in the city of Barcelona, BESTPRICE Madrid Alcalá, BESTPRICE Girona, and the BESTPRICE Valencia hotel.

