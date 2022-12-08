Hoteles Bestprice S A : reinforces its hotels with a soaring CAPEX and a record score and leadership in its category

Hoteles BESTPRICE reinforces its hotels with a soaring CAPEX and a record score and leadership in its category

The hotel chain, which has recently started trading on EURONEXT PARIS, increases the funds allocated to CAPEX and reaches its best figures in investment and improvement of its hotel plant

December 9th, 2022.Hoteles BESTPRICE ends the year 2022 with record figures in CAPEX, the amount destined to preserve the good condition of the hotel establishments in its portfolio. The item in remodeling, maintenance and important expenses to maintain and preserve the hotels in the best possible conditions increases considerably this year 2022 until reaching figures of more than 3% on sales and reference in the hotel sector.

Investments in improving hotel establishments have had an impact on their rating by guests. All BESTPRICE hotels are above 8.5 and bordering on 9 out of 10 in BOOKING at the hotels in Madrid and BESTPRICE Gracia in Barcelona. In addition, the value of the hotel establishments in the BESTPRICE Hotels portfolio has increased and the quality standards of the brand are maintained.

Hoteles BESTPRICE It recently began trading on the stock market at a price of €1 per share and with an initial capitalization of €20.4M (€20,400,000). The banking entities CaixaBank, BBVA, Sabadell, Openbank, ActivoBank and Interactive Brokers support BESTPRICE Hotels with stock brokerage in EURONEXT PARIS in the debut of the Spanish company on the STOCK MARKET.

The ISIN code of the company is ES0105664009 and the acronym of the company in the EURONEXT PARIS is MLHBP

In words of Oscar Sánchez, president of Hoteles BESTPRICE, "we are proud of the team that allows us to maintain our hotels as if they were new. The investments we make allow us to ensure the level of quality and service, and to be like new every day. We are possibly one of the best hotels in the world in terms of quality and price in our performance category."

Hoteles BESTPRICE is a new boutique hotel chain that debuts in the hotel catering market with a cutting-edge, unique, exclusive, and very appealing concept for all customers. Hoteles BESTPRICE provides the best hotel rates along with a modern design of the facilities and an agile, customized and professional service from highly skilled reception personnel. It has four boutique hotels, BESTPRICE Diagonal and BESTPRICE Gracia in Barcelona, BESTPRICE MADRID Alcalá and BESTPRICE Girona. For further information: https://hotelesbestprice.com/