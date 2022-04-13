Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOTH   US44148G1058

HOTH THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(HOTH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
0.6500 USD   -9.72%
05:15pHOTH THERAPEUTICS : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock - Form 8-K
PU
05:13pHOTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Iccc, xmtr, hoth
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoth Therapeutics : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock - Form 8-K

04/13/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The proposed offering of the common stock described above is being offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-236887) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on March 11, 2020, and the accompanying prospectus contained therein.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the public offering will be filed with the SEC and will form a part of the effective registration statement.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC Attention: Syndicate Department, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com, or by telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for unmet medical needs. Hoth's pipeline development is focused to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from skin toxicities associated with cancer therapy, mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis, Alzheimer's Disease, atopic dermatitis and other indications. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates Hoth may develop, and the labeling under any approval Hoth may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of Hoth's products; the ultimate impact of the current Coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on Hoth's business, its clinical trials, its research programs, healthcare systems or the global economy as a whole; Hoth's intellectual property; Hoth's reliance on third party organizations; Hoth's competitive position; Hoth's industry environment; Hoth's anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; Hoth's assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of Hoth's products, product pricing, timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding Hoth's goals, intentions, plans and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and Hoth's cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although Hoth believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Hoth cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

LR Advisors LLC

Email: investorrelations@hoththerapeutics.com

www.hoththerapeutics.com

Phone: (678) 570-6791

Disclaimer

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:14:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOTH THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:15pHOTH THERAPEUTICS : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock - Form 8-K
PU
05:13pHOTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financ..
AQ
04/12AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Iccc, xmtr, hoth
MT
04/12Wall Street Set for Gains; Consumer Prices Accelerate in March
MT
04/12Hoth Therapeutics Announces Acceptance to Present HT-ALZ Proof-of-Concept Alzheimer's D..
PR
04/12Hoth Therapeutics Prices Common Stock Offering at $0.85 Per Share
MT
04/11Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $7.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering ..
PR
04/11MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Iccc, xmtr, hoth
MT
04/11Hoth Therapeutics Launches Public Stock Offering; Shares Plunge
MT
04/11Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,00 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,50 M - -
Net cash 2022 3,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,3 M 17,3 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart HOTH THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOTH THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,72 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 386%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robbie Knie Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David S. Briones Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stefanie Johns Chief Scientific Officer
Hayley Springer Vice President-Operations
David B. Sarnoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOTH THERAPEUTICS, INC.9.11%17
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.16%473 068
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.69%338 541
PFIZER, INC.-10.06%298 656
ABBVIE INC.23.57%295 517
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.53%277 995