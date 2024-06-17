Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On June 14, 2024, the board of directors (the "Board") of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") approved an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws, as amended (the "Bylaws").

The Amendment amends and restates in its entirety Article II, Section 2.7(b) of the Bylaws to clarify the shareholders entitled to vote on proposals at a meeting of the Company's shareholders.

The foregoing description of the Amendment set forth herein does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Amendment which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.