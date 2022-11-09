Advanced search
Hoth Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements
PR
11/03Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/31Hoth Therapeutics Says Phase 1b Trial of Atopic Dermatitis Drug Meets Primary, Secondary Goals; Shares Rise
MT
Hoth Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

11/09/2022 | 12:39pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it received written notice from the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (NASDAQ) on November 9, 2022, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

On December 30, 2021, NASDAQ notified the Company that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market. Since then, NASDAQ has determined that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from October 26 through November 8, 2022, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and this matter is now closed.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. 

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to develop innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate medications that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.

Investor Contact: 
LR Advisors LLC 
Email: investorrelations@hoththerapeutics.com 
www.hoththerapeutics.com 
Phone: (678) 570-6791

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoth-therapeutics-regains-compliance-with-nasdaq-listing-requirements-301673351.html

SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
