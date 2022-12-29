Hoth Therapeutics Shares Double, FDA Accepts New Drug Application for Skin Treatment

By Chris Wack

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares doubled, to $9.70, after the company said the Food and Drug Administration has accepted an investigational new drug application for its HT-001 skin treatment.

The stock closed up 43% on Wednesday, and hit its 52-week low of $2.61 on Dec. 20. It is still down 42% year to date.

The company said its HT-001 therapeutic is for the treatment for rash and skin disorders associated with epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy.

Epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors are critical therapeutic agents for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, squamous-cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and breast cancer.

Hoth said it expects to begin its Phase 2a trial in the first quarter of 2023.

