  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOTH   US44148G2049

HOTH THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(HOTH)
  Report
02:53 2022-12-29 pm EST
10.14 USD   +130.34%
01:48pHoth Therapeutics Says FDA Accepts Application for Skin Disorders Trial; Shares Jump
MT
01:40pHoth Therapeutics Shares Double, FDA Accepts New Drug Application for Skin Treatment
DJ
09:35aHoth Therapeutics Shares Rise 77% After FDA Accepts IND for HT-001
DJ
News 
Hoth Therapeutics Shares Double, FDA Accepts New Drug Application for Skin Treatment

Hoth Therapeutics Shares Double, FDA Accepts New Drug Application for Skin Treatment

12/29/2022 | 01:40pm EST
By Chris Wack


Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares doubled, to $9.70, after the company said the Food and Drug Administration has accepted an investigational new drug application for its HT-001 skin treatment.

The stock closed up 43% on Wednesday, and hit its 52-week low of $2.61 on Dec. 20. It is still down 42% year to date.

The company said its HT-001 therapeutic is for the treatment for rash and skin disorders associated with epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy.

Epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors are critical therapeutic agents for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, squamous-cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and breast cancer.

Hoth said it expects to begin its Phase 2a trial in the first quarter of 2023.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1340ET

