Houghton Mifflin Harcourt : HMH Digital Solutions Writable and Amira Win 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

06/15/2021
BOSTON - Learning technology company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) today announced that two of its connected solutions, Writable® and Amira ™, have received honors from EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

In the third annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards, digital writing tool Writable was selected as 'Online Education Solution of the Year.' Writable can be used with any ELA program and aligns directly with the curriculums of HMH programs such as Collections, HMH Into Reading, HMH Into Literature,English 3D and HMH Social Studies.

Amira received its second consecutive Breakthrough award for 'Best Language Learning Tool of the Year.'Amira, the first-of-its-kind voice AI-based reading tutor for students, is already used in 300 school districts across the U.S. and can be used with HMH's Into Reading to connect fluency assessment directly to relevant core literacy content.

'It is an honor to be recognized by EdTech Breakthrough for our work in supporting students and teachers with digital-first, connected solutions,' said Matthew Mugo Fields, EVP and general manager of supplemental and intervention solutions at HMH. 'This important recognition underscores the value of our strategic focus on delivering positive outcomes from K-12 learners and educators. As we focus on the future of education, solutions like Writable and Amira are critical drivers for success in remote, face-to-face and hybrid learning environments.'

Writable is a digital writing tool that helps teachers scaffold and motivate students to become purposeful, proficient writers. With hundreds of customizable assignment templates and district or state-level benchmark assessments, Writable helps teachers strengthen their writing instruction while saving time on prep and feedback. Revision recommendations and feedback on grammar, syntax and originality is delivered to students in real-time to guide them earlier in the writing process. Its self-review, anonymous peer review, audio and video feedback tools give teachers flexibility in grading, while building a community of writers in the classroom.

Amira is the culmination of 20+ years of reading research and applied reading science from leading universities and researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, Johns Hopkins University, and University of Texas Health Sciences. Evidence supporting Amira's effectiveness includes more than 100 published research papers and is considered 'gold standard.' Amira also detects dyslexia with 95% accuracy in grades K-3, giving teachers comprehensive support for early intervention for students with disabilities in reading.

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories. This year's program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

####

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K-12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

Disclaimer

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
