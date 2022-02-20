Log in
Veritas is bidding to take Houghton Mifflin private - Bloomberg News

02/20/2022 | 03:43pm EST
Feb 20 (Reuters) - Veritas Capital is bidding to take educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co private, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm could merge Houghton Mifflin with its portfolio company Cambium Learning Group, the report added citing one of the people. (https://bloom.bg/3BBylg7)

Veritas Capital, Houghton Mifflin and Cambium Learning did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

As of Friday close, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's market capitalization was $2.3 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Founded in 1832, the Boston-based Houghton Mifflin caters to more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 034 M - -
Net income 2021 107 M - -
Net cash 2021 75,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 314 M 2 314 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 82,8%
Income Statement Evolution
