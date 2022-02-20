Veritas is bidding to take Houghton Mifflin private - Bloomberg News

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Veritas Capital is bidding to take educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co private, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm could merge Houghton Mifflin with its portfolio company Cambium Learning Group, the report added citing one of the people. (https://bloom.bg/3BBylg7)

Veritas Capital, Houghton Mifflin and Cambium Learning did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

As of Friday close, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's market capitalization was $2.3 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Founded in 1832, the Boston-based Houghton Mifflin caters to more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)