Veritas is bidding to take Houghton Mifflin private - Bloomberg News

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Veritas Capital is bidding to take
educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co
private, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday citing people
familiar with the matter.
The private equity firm could merge Houghton Mifflin with
its portfolio company Cambium Learning Group, the report added
citing one of the people. (https://bloom.bg/3BBylg7)
Veritas Capital, Houghton Mifflin and Cambium Learning did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
As of Friday close, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's market
capitalization was $2.3 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon
data.
Founded in 1832, the Boston-based Houghton Mifflin caters to
more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150
countries.
(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)