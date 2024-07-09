“Scale Is Really Important”: Daniel Klausner Speaks With Law360 on IPOs Leading the Capital Markets Rebound
July 08, 2024 at 06:18 pm EDT
Share
Media MentionsMonday, July 8, 2024
"Scale Is Really Important": Daniel Klausner Speaks With Law360 on IPOs Leading the Capital Markets Rebound
Daniel Klausner, Managing Director who leads Houlihan Lokey's U.S. Equity Capital Markets Advisory practice, recently spoke with Law360 about the mid-year recovery in the capital markets, with IPOs leading the charge. He describes the importance of both scale and reasonable valuations in the current IPO cycle, noting that "banks are being very careful" with valuation ahead of a public listing.
Read the full article here.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on
08 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 July 2024 22:17:02 UTC.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The Company's segments include Corporate Finance (CF), Financial Restructuring (FR), and Financial and Valuation Advisory (FVA). The CF segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offerings. The FR segment provides advice to debtors, creditors and other parties-in-interest in connection with recapitalization/deleveraging transactions implemented both through bankruptcy proceedings and through out-of-court exchanges, consent solicitations or other mechanisms, as well as in distressed mergers and acquisitions and capital markets activities. The FVA segment primarily provides valuations of various assets, including companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property (among other assets and liabilities).