"Scale Is Really Important": Daniel Klausner Speaks With Law360 on IPOs Leading the Capital Markets Rebound

Daniel Klausner, Managing Director who leads Houlihan Lokey's U.S. Equity Capital Markets Advisory practice, recently spoke with Law360 about the mid-year recovery in the capital markets, with IPOs leading the charge. He describes the importance of both scale and reasonable valuations in the current IPO cycle, noting that "banks are being very careful" with valuation ahead of a public listing.

