    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
78.93 USD   -2.44%
GLOBAL M&A INSIGHTS : IPOs and Raising Capital
PU
06/24HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.(NYSE : HLI) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.(NYSE : HLI) dropped from Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
Summary 
Summary

Global M&A Insights: IPOs and Raising Capital

06/30/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
MEDIA MENTIONSThursday, June 30, 2022
Global M&A Insights: IPOs and Raising Capital

Alexander Grünwald, Managing Director and Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey'sEuropean Consumer, Food & Retail Group, spoke with All News about the state of global M&A and whether going public is the only option for companies planning to grow or raise capital.

Read the full article on All News' site.


Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 20:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 112 M - -
Net income 2023 367 M - -
Net Debt 2023 0,55 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 2,64%
Capitalization 5 566 M 5 566 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
EV / Sales 2024 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 257
Free-Float 74,2%
Managers and Directors
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-21.85%5 566
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-4.91%22 809
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-20.39%16 587
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED5.49%9 668
LAZARD LTD-24.34%3 232
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO. LTD.-22.20%2 950