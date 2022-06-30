MEDIA MENTIONSThursday, June 30, 2022
Global M&A Insights: IPOs and Raising Capital
Alexander Grünwald, Managing Director and Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey'sEuropean Consumer, Food & Retail Group, spoke with All News about the state of global M&A and whether going public is the only option for companies planning to grow or raise capital.
Read the full article on All News' site.
Disclaimer
Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 20:32:09 UTC.