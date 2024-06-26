Houlihan Lokey : Aki Watanabe Speaks With Nikkei on the Trend of Going-Private Transactions in Japan
June 26, 2024 at 02:41 pm EDT
Media MentionsWednesday, June 26, 2024
Aki Watanabe Speaks With Nikkei on the Trend of Going-Private Transactions in Japan
Aki Watanabe, Chairman of Asia Corporate Finance at Houlihan Lokey, spoke with Nikkei about the trend of going-private transactions in Japan. He emphasized that it is equally important for corporate executives to pay attention to sellside opportunities as well as acquisitions in order to realize the optimal corporate strategy. Aki Watanabe also shared his experiences of selling his own company, GCA, to Houlihan Lokey.
Read the full article here.
