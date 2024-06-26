Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The Company's segments include Corporate Finance (CF), Financial Restructuring (FR), and Financial and Valuation Advisory (FVA). The CF segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offerings. The FR segment provides advice to debtors, creditors and other parties-in-interest in connection with recapitalization/deleveraging transactions implemented both through bankruptcy proceedings and through out-of-court exchanges, consent solicitations or other mechanisms, as well as in distressed mergers and acquisitions and capital markets activities. The FVA segment primarily provides valuations of various assets, including companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property (among other assets and liabilities).