Houlihan Lokey Announces 2024 Promotions to Managing Director

We are delighted to announce the following promotions to Managing Director across the firm, effective April 1. This year's class spans all of our major regions and businesses, and they have achieved this distinction via a range of paths, from rising through the ranks at Houlihan Lokey to joining as a senior officer and joining via acquisitions.

Much more importantly, these individuals have contributed meaningfully to the growth and success of our firm and to our unique corporate culture as well. Like their colleagues, our new Managing Directors exemplify the values that lie at the core of Houlihan Lokey's brand and mission, and I hope you will join me in congratulating them on their hard work and dedication that has earned them this significant recognition. I wish them continued success in their new roles.

Sincerely,

Scott Beiser
Chief Executive Officer

Max Gilbert
Corporate Finance
London

Dane Gilmour
Corporate Finance
Chicago

Ryosuke Kato
Corporate Finance
Tokyo

Evan Schaffer
Corporate Finance
Chicago

Danny Small
Corporate Finance
Washington, D.C.

Matt Braun
Financial Restructuring
Los Angeles

Tom Hedus
Financial Restructuring
New York

Ben Ilhardt
Financial Restructuring
Chicago

Salil Shah
Financial Restructuring
London

Dan Tobin
Financial Restructuring
Minneapolis

Eric Jourdan
Financial and Valuation Advisory
Chicago

Hugh Nelson
Financial and Valuation Advisory
New York

Susanna O'Brien
Financial and Valuation Advisory
Boston

Dan O'Donnell
Financial and Valuation Advisory
Dallas

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past nine consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past ten consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by LSEG (formerly Refinitiv).

For press inquiries, contact PR@HL.com or +1 212.331.8225.

