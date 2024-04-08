Press Releases Monday, April 8, 2024

Houlihan Lokey Announces 2024 Promotions to Managing Director

We are delighted to announce the following promotions to Managing Director across the firm, effective April 1. This year's class spans all of our major regions and businesses, and they have achieved this distinction via a range of paths, from rising through the ranks at Houlihan Lokey to joining as a senior officer and joining via acquisitions.

Much more importantly, these individuals have contributed meaningfully to the growth and success of our firm and to our unique corporate culture as well. Like their colleagues, our new Managing Directors exemplify the values that lie at the core of Houlihan Lokey's brand and mission, and I hope you will join me in congratulating them on their hard work and dedication that has earned them this significant recognition. I wish them continued success in their new roles.

Sincerely,

Scott Beiser

Chief Executive Officer

Max Gilbert

Corporate Finance

London

Dane Gilmour

Corporate Finance

Chicago

Ryosuke Kato

Corporate Finance

Tokyo

Evan Schaffer

Corporate Finance

Chicago

Danny Small

Corporate Finance

Washington, D.C.

Matt Braun

Financial Restructuring

Los Angeles

Tom Hedus

Financial Restructuring

New York

Ben Ilhardt

Financial Restructuring

Chicago

Salil Shah

Financial Restructuring

London

Dan Tobin

Financial Restructuring

Minneapolis

Eric Jourdan

Financial and Valuation Advisory

Chicago

Hugh Nelson

Financial and Valuation Advisory

New York

Susanna O'Brien

Financial and Valuation Advisory

Boston

Dan O'Donnell

Financial and Valuation Advisory

Dallas