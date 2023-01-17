Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-17 pm EST
96.59 USD   -1.35%
04:29pHoulihan Lokey Announces Release Date for Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2023
BU
01/10Gemini's Winklevoss calls for removal of DCG chief Barry Silbert
RE
01/10Gemini's Winklevoss calls for removal of DCG chief Barry Silbert
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Houlihan Lokey Announces Release Date for Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2023

01/17/2023 | 04:29pm EST
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, today announced that it will release its third quarter results for the 2023 fiscal year on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Houlihan Lokey will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) that same day to review the results.

On the call, Scott Beiser, Chief Executive Officer, and Lindsey Alley, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the fiscal 2023 third quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

Access to the live conference call will be available via telephone or audio webcast.

To Participate via Telephone

Participants are advised to dial into the call at least 10 minutes prior in order to register.
Domestic Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-888-394-8218
International Dial-In Number: 1-646-828-8193

To Participate via Webcast

Access to the conference call will also be available via audio webcast through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.hl.com.

Conference Call Playback

A telephonic audio replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. (ET) on January 31, 2023 through February 7, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing one of the numbers below and entering the replay pin number.
Domestic Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-844-512-2921
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 1668989

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.hl.com.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past seven consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past eight consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.


© Business Wire 2023
