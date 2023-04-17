Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:52:57 2023-04-17 pm EDT
89.79 USD   -0.65%
01:02pHoulihan Lokey Appoints Ronnie Vaz Moreira as a Senior Advisor
BU
04/12UBS Lowers Houlihan Lokey's Price Target to $105 From $115, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/12Houlihan Lokey Deepens Equity Private Placement Expertise With Senior European Hire
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Houlihan Lokey Appoints Ronnie Vaz Moreira as a Senior Advisor

04/17/2023 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mr. Moreira to Enhance and Accelerate Expansion of Firm’s Business in Brazil

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Ronnie Vaz Moreira has been appointed as a Senior Advisor to assist the firm with its expansion in Brazil.

Mr. Moreira is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Andrade Gutierrez, a private multinational conglomerate where he also served as Chief Financial Officer. He previously was Chairman of the Board of Constellation Oil Services Holding; a Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Baumgart; Executive Vice President of Light Serviços de Eletricidade; and CEO of Globo Comunicações e Participações. Prior experience also includes serving as Chief Financial Officer of Petrobras as well as senior roles at ABN AMRO, Banco Pactual, and Bank of Montreal. Mr. Moreira also has held numerous board assignments for financial sponsors across numerous sectors, including power generation, oil services and exploration, food, and retail, among others.

“We are delighted that Ronnie has joined Houlihan Lokey as a Senior Advisor in Brazil,” said David Hilty, Global Co-Head of Financial Restructuring at Houlihan Lokey. “Having known and worked alongside Ronnie for more than two decades, I have no doubt his expert knowledge of the Brazilian markets will be crucially valuable to the growth of our business there and to our clients who seek our advice. His experience, market relationships, and deep understanding of the regional financial markets will all be highly additive to our ambitions and goals as we expand in Brazil.”

“Houlihan Lokey’s long track record of success advising Brazilian clients, alongside its recent office opening in São Paulo, reflects the firm’s commitment to its clients here as well as its unique positioning as a trusted advisor in all types of markets. I’m excited to amplify that commitment and join this next exciting phase of growth for Houlihan Lokey in Latin America,” said Mr. Moreira.

“We are pleased with the momentum we have achieved as we continue to build out our Brazilian operations, and Ronnie’s experience and advice as both we and our clients navigate increasingly complex and dynamic markets will serve as a steady hand and an invaluable source of guidance. I look forward to partnering with Ronnie to continue that momentum, realize the goals we have set for Houlihan Lokey, and deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients in Brazil,” said Bruno Baratta, Houlihan Lokey’s Head of Brazil.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
01:02pHoulihan Lokey Appoints Ronnie Vaz Moreira as a Senior Advisor
BU
04/12UBS Lowers Houlihan Lokey's Price Target to $105 From $115, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/12Houlihan Lokey Deepens Equity Private Placement Expertise With Senior European Hire
BU
04/12Houlihan Lokey : Deepens Equity Private Placement Expertise With Senior European Hire
PU
04/10Online vitamins retailer Sunday Natural explores sale - sources
RE
04/05Houlihan Lokey Expands Its Financial Services Investment Banking Group With Experienced..
BU
04/05Jennifer Fuller Joins Houlihan Lokey's Financial Services Group as A Managing Director
CI
04/04Houlihan Lokey Hires Alec Ellison to Lead New FinTech Group
BU
04/04Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Hires Alec Ellison to Lead New Fintech Group
CI
03/30Houlihan Lokey Opens Office in Brazil
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 797 M - -
Net income 2023 306 M - -
Net Debt 2023 0,32 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,6x
Yield 2023 2,37%
Capitalization 6 201 M 6 201 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
EV / Sales 2024 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 257
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 90,37 $
Average target price 93,17 $
Spread / Average Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.3.68%6 201
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-4.14%23 915
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.5.06%15 052
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED5.04%9 385
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)12.43%3 812
LAZARD LTD-2.34%2 949
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer