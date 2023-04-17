Houlihan Lokey Appoints Ronnie Vaz Moreira as a Senior Advisor

Mr. Moreira to Enhance and Accelerate Expansion of Firm’s Business in Brazil

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Ronnie Vaz Moreira has been appointed as a Senior Advisor to assist the firm with its expansion in Brazil.

Mr. Moreira is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Andrade Gutierrez, a private multinational conglomerate where he also served as Chief Financial Officer. He previously was Chairman of the Board of Constellation Oil Services Holding; a Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Baumgart; Executive Vice President of Light Serviços de Eletricidade; and CEO of Globo Comunicações e Participações. Prior experience also includes serving as Chief Financial Officer of Petrobras as well as senior roles at ABN AMRO, Banco Pactual, and Bank of Montreal. Mr. Moreira also has held numerous board assignments for financial sponsors across numerous sectors, including power generation, oil services and exploration, food, and retail, among others.

“We are delighted that Ronnie has joined Houlihan Lokey as a Senior Advisor in Brazil,” said David Hilty, Global Co-Head of Financial Restructuring at Houlihan Lokey. “Having known and worked alongside Ronnie for more than two decades, I have no doubt his expert knowledge of the Brazilian markets will be crucially valuable to the growth of our business there and to our clients who seek our advice. His experience, market relationships, and deep understanding of the regional financial markets will all be highly additive to our ambitions and goals as we expand in Brazil.”

“Houlihan Lokey’s long track record of success advising Brazilian clients, alongside its recent office opening in São Paulo, reflects the firm’s commitment to its clients here as well as its unique positioning as a trusted advisor in all types of markets. I’m excited to amplify that commitment and join this next exciting phase of growth for Houlihan Lokey in Latin America,” said Mr. Moreira.

“We are pleased with the momentum we have achieved as we continue to build out our Brazilian operations, and Ronnie’s experience and advice as both we and our clients navigate increasingly complex and dynamic markets will serve as a steady hand and an invaluable source of guidance. I look forward to partnering with Ronnie to continue that momentum, realize the goals we have set for Houlihan Lokey, and deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients in Brazil,” said Bruno Baratta, Houlihan Lokey’s Head of Brazil.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

