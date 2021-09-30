Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Houlihan Lokey : Awarded ‘Cross-Border Restructuring of the Year' for GNC Deal by The M&A Advisor

09/30/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Houlihan Lokey Awarded 'Cross-Border Restructuring of the Year' for GNC Deal by The M&A Advisor

Houlihan Lokey's Financial Restructuring team has been awarded "Cross-Border Restructuring of the Year" in the $500 million to $1 billion range for the GNC deal. The M&A Advisor's 15th Annual Turnaround Awards recognizes those that have reached the pinnacle of the distressed investing, bankruptcy, and restructuring industry over the past year.

Read the full list of winners on The M&A Advisor's site.

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 555 M - -
Net income 2022 353 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 6 266 M 6 266 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 574
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 91,71 $
Average target price 82,83 $
Spread / Average Target -9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Co-President, Director & Senior Managing Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Co-President & Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.36.41%6 266
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.35.90%28 017
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.43%21 459
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-16.31%9 905
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)32.06%5 450
LAZARD LTD9.72%4 802