Houlihan Lokey : Awarded ‘Cross-Border Restructuring of the Year' for GNC Deal by The M&A Advisor

Houlihan Lokey's Financial Restructuring team has been awarded "Cross-Border Restructuring of the Year" in the $500 million to $1 billion range for the GNC deal. The M&A Advisor's 15th Annual Turnaround Awards recognizes those that have reached the pinnacle of the distressed investing, bankruptcy, and restructuring industry over the past year.

