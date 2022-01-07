Houlihan Lokey : Companies Grappling Unprecedented Logistics Issues Seek New Solutions

Companies Grappling Unprecedented Logistics Issues Seek New Solutions
Shane Kaiser, Director in Houlihan Lokey's Technology Group, spoke with Middle Market Growth about the logistical supply chain issues many middle-market companies are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented demand for goods that came with it. Kaiser discusses solutions companies are looking into as well as the potential opportunities that present themselves amid these crises.
