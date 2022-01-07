Log in
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
Houlihan Lokey : Companies Grappling Unprecedented Logistics Issues Seek New Solutions

01/07/2022 | 05:48pm EST
MEDIA MENTIONSFriday, January 7, 2022
Companies Grappling Unprecedented Logistics Issues Seek New Solutions

Shane Kaiser, Director in Houlihan Lokey's Technology Group, spoke with Middle Market Growth about the logistical supply chain issues many middle-market companies are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented demand for goods that came with it. Kaiser discusses solutions companies are looking into as well as the potential opportunities that present themselves amid these crises.

Read the full article on Middle Market Growth's site, starting at page 48.


Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 22:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 071 M - -
Net income 2022 469 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,72 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 7 522 M 7 522 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 574
Free-Float 74,6%
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 110,12 $
Average target price 108,29 $
Spread / Average Target -1,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Co-President, Director & Senior Managing Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Co-President & Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.6.38%7 522
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-0.16%21 460
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-15.43%18 616
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-1.41%9 538
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-4.18%5 421
LAZARD LTD4.90%4 709