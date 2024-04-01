Abhishek Jain Joins as a Managing Director to Further Enhance the Firm’s Industrials Due Diligence Capabilities

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Abhishek Jain has joined its Transaction Advisory Services (TAS) practice as a Managing Director. Mr. Jain, based in Chicago, will further strengthen the firm’s financial due diligence capabilities, with a primary focus on the industrials sector.

Mr. Jain joins from KPMG, where he was a Managing Director in the firm’s Deal Advisory and Strategy Group. He brings nearly two decades of experience in financial due diligence to the TAS platform, having advised on a broad range of transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, carve-outs, post-acquisition support, and strategic financial planning, among others. Mr. Jain’s transaction experience spans numerous sectors, including the industrials, business services, technology, and consumer sectors. Prior experience also includes working in Alvarez & Marsal’s London office, where he was a Director in the Transaction Advisory Group, leading financial advisory and transaction-related engagements for both domestic and international clients.

“AJ’s highly collaborative and value-creation-focused approach to client service fits perfectly with Houlihan Lokey’s corporate culture and our steadfast dedication to delivering outstanding results to our global client base,” said Sean Murphy, Head of TAS at Houlihan Lokey. “His deep expertise across both industry sectors and transaction types, alongside his breadth of experience advising clients around the world on transactions of all sizes, meaningfully add to our TAS team, and we are thrilled he has joined us as we grow the practice and enhance our industrials due diligence capabilities.”

“Houlihan Lokey’s breadth of services, longstanding track record of success, and client-first ethos represent a truly compelling opportunity. I’m delighted to be joining the TAS team at such an exciting time in the firm’s growth, and I look forward to helping grow the practice and deliver the leadership, access, and superior service its clients expect and receive,” said Mr. Jain.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past nine consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past ten consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by LSEG (formerly Refinitiv).

