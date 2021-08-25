Houlihan Lokey : Customer Journey Technology Sector Update—Q2 2021

Houlihan Lokey's Technology, Media & Telecom Group is pleased to present its Q2 2021 Customer Journey Technology (CJT) industry overview.

The M&A and capital-raising environment continues to benefit from record levels of dry powder and consolidation across many industries. The Customer Journey Technology industry is no different, realizing a high volume of deals across strategic and financial acquirors. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the change of the customer journey as consumer behaviors and preferences shift, driving the high volume of M&A activity as companies and investors look to take advantage of the plethora of opportunities out in the market. Broad SaaS and CJT markets continue to benefit from recent market tailwinds, with multiples and valuations anticipated to remain strong. While the global economy continues to slowly open, the CJT industry's M&A and capital-raising environment is expected to see continued strong momentum into the back half of 2021.