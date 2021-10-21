Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Houlihan Lokey : Digital Media Market Updates

10/21/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Digital Media Market Updates

Houlihan Lokey is pleased to present its digital media market updates, highlighting the notable events, activity, and trends across digital media, including OTT, digital publishing, streaming music/audio, and video games.

We hope that our digital media market updates can continue to be a valuable resource to keep you abreast of the key developments in the digital media sector as we continue to provide a summary of noteworthy recent activity as well as our perspectives of current and future trends in the space.

Fall 2021
[Link]Download*
Winter 2021
[Link]Download*
September 2020
[Link]Download*
Spring 2020
[Link]Download*
COVID-19
[Link]Download*

*The file is an Adobe Acrobat PDF. If you experience difficulty opening the downloadable file, you may need to download the free Acrobat Reader.

Contacts Roy KablaManaging Director, Global Co-Head of the Technology, Media & Telecom Group
Daniel GosselsManaging Director
Ronald de GierSenior Vice President

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 19:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
10/18HOULIHAN LOKEY : Insurance Technology Market Updates
PU
10/18HOULIHAN LOKEY : Transportation and Logistics Industry Updates
PU
10/15Evergrande CEO in Hong Kong for restructuring, asset sale talks, sources say
RE
10/14HOULIHAN LOKEY : Fintech Monthly Market Update
PU
10/13HOULIHAN LOKEY : Announces Release Date for Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2022
BU
10/12HOULIHAN LOKEY : The Latest Trends in Title and Technology M&A
PU
10/11Chinese developer Fantasia limits bond trading; Modern Land seeks to delay repayment
RE
10/11FANTASIA : Engages Financial Adviser Amid Liquidity Issues
MT
10/08Evergrande creditors fear imminent default as concerns shake sector
RE
10/08Evergrande creditors fear imminent default as concerns shake sector
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 730 M - -
Net income 2022 326 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,75 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 7 078 M 7 078 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,09x
EV / Sales 2023 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 574
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 103,60 $
Average target price 92,43 $
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Co-President, Director & Senior Managing Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Co-President & Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.54.10%7 078
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.25.30%25 278
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-5.37%21 493
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.96%10 185
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)41.63%5 972
LAZARD LTD22.58%5 365