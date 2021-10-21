Houlihan Lokey : Digital Media Market Updates

Digital Media Market Updates
Houlihan Lokey is pleased to present its digital media market updates, highlighting the notable events, activity, and trends across digital media, including OTT, digital publishing, streaming music/audio, and video games.
We hope that our digital media market updates can continue to be a valuable resource to keep you abreast of the key developments in the digital media sector as we continue to provide a summary of noteworthy recent activity as well as our perspectives of current and future trends in the space.
Disclaimer
Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 19:23:06 UTC.