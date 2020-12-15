Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Houlihan Lokey, Inc.    HLI

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Houlihan Lokey : Direct Lending Update

12/15/2020 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Direct Lending Update

Houlihan Lokey's Portfolio Valuation and Fund Advisory Services team is pleased to present the quarterly Direct Lending Update, which includes key trends for more than 80 business development companies (BDCs) to help you stay ahead in this constantly evolving industry.

*The file is an Adobe Acrobat PDF. If you experience difficulty opening the downloadable file, you may need to download the free Acrobat Reader.

Contacts Dr. Cindy MaManaging Director, Global Head of Portfolio Valuation & Fund Advisory Services
Timothy KangDirector
Chris CessnaSenior Vice President

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 22:58:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
05:58pHOULIHAN LOKEY : Direct Lending Update
PU
12/11HOULIHAN LOKEY : Fintech Monthly Market Update
PU
12/09HOULIHAN LOKEY : Healthcare Marketing and Medical Communications Market Updates
PU
12/04HOULIHAN LOKEY : Susan Roddy Discusses Unilever's Acquisition of SmartyPants Wit..
PU
12/03Thomas H. Lee Partners Buys Time With Secondary Deal for Hightower
DJ
12/03HOULIHAN LOKEY : to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conf..
BU
12/03HOULIHAN LOKEY : AI Technology Is Easing the LIBOR Transition
PU
12/03HOULIHAN LOKEY : Security and Safety Solutions Industry Updates
PU
12/01HOULIHAN LOKEY : Revenue Integrity Segment Spotlight – Fall 2020
PU
11/30LEADERS OF INFLUENCE IN INVESTMENT B : Karen Miles Named to Los Angeles Business..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 087 M - -
Net income 2021 210 M - -
Net cash 2021 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 4 728 M 4 728 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 491
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 68,14 $
Last Close Price 68,19 $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Co-President & Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Co-President & Director
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.39.51%4 728
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-19.08%21 402
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED38.47%11 424
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD.28.48%5 079
LAZARD LTD2.18%4 288
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)105.52%3 698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ