Media MentionsWednesday, July 3, 2024
'Equipment-as-a-Service Model Drives Rental Industry Boom'

Matthew Hudson, Managing Director and Head of Equipment-as-a-Service, spoke with Equipment Finance News on the growth and outlook of the equipment rental industry as the "as-a-service" model drives industry growth.

Read the full article here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 03 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2024 01:53:04 UTC.