Houlihan Lokey : Expands Capital Markets Team With Senior European Hire
May 20, 2024 at 11:03 pm EDT
Share
Press ReleasesTuesday, May 21, 2024
Houlihan Lokey Expands Capital Markets Team With Senior European Hire
Vieri Betti Guaraldi Joins as a Managing Director in Milan
MILAN - May 21, 2024 - Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Vieri Betti Guaraldi has joined as a Managing Director in its Capital Markets Group as the firm continues to expand the team in Europe. Based in Milan, Mr. Betti Guaraldi will work alongside senior European capital markets colleagues to deliver bespoke debt advisory services to the firm's clients in Italy and across the region.
Mr. Betti Guaraldi joins the firm from Rothschild & Co., where he spent 15 years in the Debt Advisory and Restructuring team advising clients on a wide range of transactions, including acquisition finance, debt refinancing and restructuring, private placements, and syndicated loans. He began his career at Merrill Lynch in 2008.
"With our European transaction flow continuing to increase, Italy is the next obvious step to building out our European Capital Markets Advisory franchise after our recent expansion of the team into France. Bringing on someone with Vieri's outstanding track record and industry reputation to lead our dedicated team in Milan aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing the highest quality advice to our clients, which is at the heart of our corporate culture," said Anthony Forshaw, Head of Capital Markets Advisory, Europe at Houlihan Lokey.
"Houlihan Lokey is a firm with great momentum and an impressive growth trajectory, particularly in Europe, and the firm's Capital Markets Group is widely recognised as a market leader. This is an exciting opportunity for me, and I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to offer thoughtful capital solutions to our clients in Italy and the rest of Europe," commented Mr. Betti Guaraldi.
With nearly 100 dedicated finance professionals across offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, London, Manchester, Frankfurt, Milan, Dubai, and Paris, Houlihan Lokey's Capital Markets Group is among the largest of its kind in financial services. The group provides capital-raising services for a wide variety of clients, from private- equity-backed portfolio companies and publicly held corporations to privately held businesses. In 2023, the group raised and advised on more than $14 billion in capital across approximately 100 transactions with around 65 different financial sponsors.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past nine consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past ten consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by LSEG (formerly Refinitiv).
For press inquiries, contact PR@HL.com or +1 212.331.8225.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on
21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
21 May 2024 03:02:08 UTC.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a global investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. It provides its financial professionals with an integrated platform that enables them to deliver meaningful and differentiated advice to its clients. The Company's segments include Corporate Finance (CF), Financial Restructuring (FR), and Financial and Valuation Advisory (FVA). CF provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offerings. FR segment provides advice to debtors, creditors, and other parties in interest in connection with recapitalization/deleveraging transactions implemented both through bankruptcy proceedings and through out-of-court exchanges. FVA primarily provides valuations of various assets, including companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property (among other assets and liabilities).