Brent Shepherd Joins as a Managing Director in Chicago

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Brent Shepherd has joined as a Managing Director in its Capital Markets Group. Based in Chicago, Mr. Shepherd will co-lead the firm’s Healthcare Capital Markets efforts alongside Managing Director Neha Shah.

Mr. Shepherd joins following 24 years at Capital One’s Healthcare Banking and Lending unit (formerly GE Capital Healthcare Financial Services prior to its sale to Capital One in 2015), where he most recently served as a Managing Director covering Healthcare Sponsor Finance. In his role, Mr. Shepherd led the financing of acquisitions of large and middle-market companies and portfolio add-ons for financial sponsors. Prior to Capital One’s acquisition of GE Capital Healthcare Financial Services, he was a Managing Director there for 10 years, leading investments for GE’s healthcare direct investment practice.

“Brent brings a valuable depth of experience, sector knowledge, and dedication to client focus to our team, representing an excellent fit with Houlihan Lokey’s corporate culture,” said Anthony Martino, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Capital Markets Group. “The demand for specialized healthcare capital markets expertise has never been greater, and adding Brent alongside Neha will enable our team to better service our healthcare clients’ expanding needs for capital and advice, as well as will further accelerate the Capital Markets team’s growth in the U.S.”

“Houlihan Lokey has one of the most experienced and active private Capital Markets teams in financial services,” added Mr. Shepherd. “I’m excited to partner with Neha and my colleagues around the world to assist our healthcare clients with their financing needs and further enhance the exceptional client service for which the firm is known.”

With more than 90 dedicated finance professionals across offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, London, Manchester, Frankfurt, Milan, Dubai, and Paris, Houlihan Lokey’s Capital Markets Group is among the largest of its kind in financial services. The group provides capital-raising services for a wide variety of clients, from private-equity-backed portfolio companies and publicly held corporations to privately held businesses. In 2023, the group raised and advised on more than ~$14 billion in capital across approximately 100 transactions with ~65 different financial sponsors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. Houlihan Lokey serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past nine consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past ten consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by LSEG (formerly Refinitiv).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311211644/en/