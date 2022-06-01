Log in
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:00:01 pm EDT
83.76 USD   -1.93%
06/01Houlihan Lokey Expands Its Financial and Valuation Advisory Business in India
BU
05/27HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05/27HOULIHAN LOKEY : How Dealmakers Assess the Impact of COVID-19 Disruption and New Macro Risks
PU
Houlihan Lokey Expands Its Financial and Valuation Advisory Business in India

06/01/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
Rishi Aswani Joins the Firm as a Managing Director in Mumbai

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Rishi Aswani has joined the firm’s Financial and Valuation Advisory (FVA) business in Mumbai as a Managing Director in the Portfolio Valuation and Fund Advisory Services practice. Mr. Aswani will lead client services for Houlihan Lokey’s FVA clients in the region, while also establishing FVA’s Mumbai-based capabilities to support the firm’s global service line offerings and client delivery needs.

Mr. Aswani joins from Duff & Phelps in Mumbai, where he was a Managing Director and Head of Portfolio Valuation and Secondary Market Advisory in India. While there, he built a team of more than 40 professionals focused on portfolio valuation, overseeing client relationships and deliverables for clients across India as well as Singapore, Hong Kong, and the UAE. Prior experience also includes roles at Apollo Global Management and Avista Advisory Group, also in Mumbai. Mr. Aswani began his career at Duff & Phelps in New York in 2004.

“As we continue to grow internationally and expand our client base, service offerings, and geographic footprint, Rishi is perfectly suited to take on this dual challenge of building our execution capabilities while expanding our FVA client base in India,” said Kreg Jackson, Global Co-Head of Financial and Valuation Advisory at Houlihan Lokey. “Rishi’s expertise, market knowledge, and track record of success in building successful teams will be tremendously beneficial to our growth strategy and to our own clients’ successes. We are delighted that he has joined Houlihan Lokey to lead these efforts in Mumbai.”

“Houlihan Lokey’s expansion in recent years has been remarkable, and I am delighted to have been chosen to be a part of that expansion and contribute to FVA’s growth in India and Asia more broadly. The firm’s corporate culture and client-centric ethos align perfectly with my own values and goals, and I look forward to joining the team to further enhance the outstanding service it provides to its clients around the world,” said Mr. Aswani.

Mr. Aswani holds a B.S. in Finance and International Business from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He is also a CFA charterholder.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past seven consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past eight consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.


© Business Wire 2022
