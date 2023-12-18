Official HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. press release

Keith C. Kushin Joins as a Managing Director; Navdeep P. Singh and Julian Samuel Joining as Director and Senior Vice President, Respectively

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Keith Kushin has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Transaction Opinions and Board Advisory practices. Mr. Kushin is based in New York and will expand the firm’s transaction opinions services for its clients in North America.

Mr. Kushin joins from Grant Thornton LLP, where he was the National Transaction Opinion Leader as well as CEO of Grant Thornton Financial Advisors, a state-registered investment advisor created to provide fairness opinions to institutional clients. Prior to Grant Thornton, Mr. Kushin was a leader in the Transaction Opinions practice at Alvarez & Marsal, where he helped start and build the Transaction Opinions practice. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2000.

“Keith’s two decades of experience advising clients on both healthy and distressed engagements make him a perfect addition to our growing Transaction Opinions and Board Advisory platform at Houlihan Lokey and an outstanding complement to our Corporate Finance and Financial Restructuring businesses,” said Robert G. Rosenberg, Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey's Board Advisory Services and Opinions practice.

“We’re delighted that Keith is joining us. He is highly respected in the industry, and his breadth and depth of expertise will prove invaluable to our clients,” said Jennifer Muller, Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey's Special Committee Advisory and Solvency Opinions practices.

To further strengthen the Transaction Opinions and Board Advisory practices, Mr. Kushin will be joined by Navdeep Singh and Julian Samuel as Director and Senior Vice President, respectively. Both officers join from Grant Thornton LLP, where Mr. Singh most recently was a Director and established Grant Thornton’s Transaction Opinion and Board Advisory practice. Mr. Samuel most recently was a Manager in Grant Thornton’s Transaction Opinion practice, working alongside Messrs. Kushin and Singh on fairness opinions, solvency opinions, and fair market value opinions.

“As we continue to grow our Transaction Opinions and Board Advisory capabilities, we seek individuals with a team ethos, strong track record of success, and deep experience across a broad range of transactions to help fulfill any type of client need,” said Kreg Jackson, Global Co-Head of Financial and Valuation Advisory. “Keith, Nav, and Julian are all excellent candidates in these respects and will substantially enhance our collective expertise for the benefit of clients.”

“Houlihan Lokey’s business mix, long history of leadership in valuation services, and steadfast client-centric culture make this a highly compelling opportunity. I’m excited to partner again with Nav and Julian and join our new partners around the world at Houlihan Lokey to deliver superior results to our Transaction Opinions and Board Advisory clients,” said Mr. Kushin.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. Houlihan Lokey serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231218765278/en/