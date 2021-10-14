Log in
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
Houlihan Lokey : Fintech Monthly Market Update

10/14/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
Fintech Monthly Market Update

We hope this summary of key trends and recent deal activity will serve as a valuable resource for you in navigating the uncertainties and finding opportunities presented by today's market.

We continue to build on exceptional momentum across fintech and related services, having advised on 27 transactions in 2020 and more than 50 transactions since 2019.

Our global team of more than 75 dedicated FIG and fintech professionals represents one of the industry's largest and most experienced coverage groups.

We have sector experts across every subcategory of fintech, including asset and wealth management, banking and lending, capital markets, corporate, insurance, payments, mortgage, and others.

We hope this report will spark new ideas and new conversations, and we would welcome the opportunity to discuss these themes with you in more depth.

*The file is an Adobe Acrobat PDF. If you experience difficulty opening the downloadable file, you may need to download the free Acrobat Reader.

Contacts Mark FisherManaging Director
Tim ShortlandManaging Director
Rob FreimanDirector
Kegan GreeneDirector
Chris PedoneDirector

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 18:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 733 M - -
Net income 2022 326 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,75 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 6 758 M 6 758 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 574
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 98,92 $
Average target price 92,50 $
Spread / Average Target -6,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Co-President, Director & Senior Managing Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Co-President & Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.47.14%6 758
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.20.39%24 371
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.67%21 494
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.85%10 141
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)33.82%5 568
LAZARD LTD16.81%5 112