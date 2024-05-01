Erik Kistler Joins Healthcare Group to Cover Healthcare Retail Multi-Site, Physician Practices, and Pharma Services

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Erik Kistler has joined the firm’s Healthcare Group as a Managing Director. Based in New York, Mr. Kistler will cover selected areas within healthcare retail multi-site, physician practices, and pharma services.

Mr. Kistler joins the firm after spending two years as an Executive Director at Moelis & Company. At Moelis, Erik covered multi-site healthcare and pharma services. Prior to that, Mr. Kistler spent six years at Edgemont Partners, a premier healthcare-dedicated investment bank.

“We are thrilled to have Erik joining our leading Healthcare team,” said Mike Pisani, Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Healthcare at Houlihan Lokey. “His advisory experience, deep sector expertise, and long track record of success make him an excellent cultural fit with our approach to client service and delivering outstanding outcomes. The healthcare retail multi-site, physician practices, and pharma services sectors are large and important areas of our healthcare ecosystem, and we are excited to continue building our coverage of these sectors.”

“Houlihan Lokey’s deep commitment to client service, market-leading Healthcare Group, sponsor coverage capabilities, and private Capital Markets team make for a compelling array of services to offer our clients,” added Mr. Kistler. “I’m excited to be joining the team, and I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues and to continue to provide superior service to the firm’s clients globally.”

Houlihan Lokey’s Healthcare Group is among the largest of its kind in investment banking, with more than 100 financial professionals in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Charlotte, Tokyo, Milan, Gurugram, Zurich, and London.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. Houlihan Lokey serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past nine consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past ten consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by LSEG (formerly Refinitiv).

