Houlihan Lokey : Investment Banking and Capital Markets Sector—Summer 2021 Market Update

Houlihan Lokey's Financial Institutions Group is excited to release the inaugural edition of a report on the U.S. investment banking and capital markets sector. Our report comes during a particularly dynamic period in the industry. While the volatility and turbulence of 2020 created a polarized environment of 'winners and losers,' virtually all segments of the market are now experiencing strong performance.

We hope you find this report useful as you navigate new opportunities in the market, and we look forward to sharing our perspective with you.