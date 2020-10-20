Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Houlihan Lokey, Inc.    HLI

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Houlihan Lokey : Irwin Gold on the Recovery of U.S. Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

Irwin Gold-Senior Managing Director, Executive Chairman, and co-founder of Houlihan Lokey's market-leading Financial Restructuring Group-spoke with Bloomberg Market's Sonal Basak about the potential for unequal economic recovery among U.S. businesses and the need for further government stimulus.

Watch the interview on Bloomberg's website.

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 21:59:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
05:59pHOULIHAN LOKEY : Irwin Gold on the Recovery of U.S. Companies
PU
10/16HOULIHAN LOKEY : Announces Release Date for Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Ye..
BU
10/15UAE's Dana Gas raises loan, avoids another restructuring
RE
10/06HOULIHAN LOKEY : Second City comedy theater for sale, 2nd time in 60 years
AQ
09/25HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
09/16HOULIHAN LOKEY : Continues Expansion of Its Industrials Group With Key Hire
BU
09/10HOULIHAN LOKEY : Are Bespoke Financing Solutions on the Rise? Daniel Oudiz Weigh..
PU
09/09HOULIHAN LOKEY : Hires Alexandra Lebenthal as a Senior Advisor
BU
09/03HOULIHAN LOKEY : Hires Industry Veteran to Lead New Practice in Healthcare
BU
09/02HOULIHAN LOKEY : While the Chemical Industry Struggles From Weak Demand, Portfol..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 001 M - -
Net income 2021 191 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,68 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 4 410 M 4 410 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,41x
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 491
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 62,29 $
Last Close Price 63,21 $
Spread / Highest target 6,00%
Spread / Average Target -1,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Co-President & Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Co-President & Director
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.29.34%4 410
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.59%24 213
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION-19.58%21 621
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED67.56%13 667
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD.13.11%4 594
LAZARD LTD-8.38%3 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group