Houlihan Lokey : Irwin Gold on the Recovery of U.S. Companies

Irwin Gold-Senior Managing Director, Executive Chairman, and co-founder of Houlihan Lokey's market-leading Financial Restructuring Group-spoke with Bloomberg Market's Sonal Basak about the potential for unequal economic recovery among U.S. businesses and the need for further government stimulus.
Watch the interview on Bloomberg's website.
