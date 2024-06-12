Houlihan Lokey : Launches IPL Valuation Study 2024
Houlihan Lokey's Corporate Valuation Advisory Services team has issued the 2024 IPL Brand Valuation Study, its comprehensive report into the business enterprise and brand values of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to the report, the value of IPL as a business has surged to $16.4 billion, up by 6.5%, reflecting the continued strength and global appeal of the league. The stand-alone brand value of the IPL has increased by 6.3% to $3.4 billion over the past year.
Read the press release here or read the full report here.
