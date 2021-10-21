Houlihan Lokey : Mobility, Supply Chain, and Logistics Technology

We have included industry insights, select recent transaction announcements, and a public markets overview to help you stay ahead in our dynamic and constantly evolving industry.

Houlihan Lokey is pleased to present its Mobility, Supply Chain, and Logistics Technology Market Updates.

*The file is an Adobe Acrobat PDF. If you experience difficulty opening the downloadable file, you may need to download the free Acrobat Reader.

Director

Managing Director

Managing Director and Head of the Data & Analytics Group

Managing Director