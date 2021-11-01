Log in
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
Houlihan Lokey Named ‘Best Valuation Service' by Alt Credit

11/01/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
Houlihan Lokey Named 'Best Valuation Service' by Alt Credit

Houlihan Lokey's Portfolio Valuation and Fund Advisory Services practice was named "Best Valuation Service" in this year's Alt Credit U.S. Performance & Services Awards-an award the team has previously won in Europe the past three consecutive years. This year's awards recognize those that have best been able to take advantage of the opportunities that have arisen and avoided the pitfalls of 2021.

Read the full list of winners on Alt Credit's site.

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 19:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 034 M - -
Net income 2022 422 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,72 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 7 652 M 7 652 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
EV / Sales 2023 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 574
Free-Float 74,1%
