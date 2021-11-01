Houlihan Lokey Named ‘Best Valuation Service' by Alt Credit

Houlihan Lokey's Portfolio Valuation and Fund Advisory Services practice was named "Best Valuation Service" in this year's Alt Credit U.S. Performance & Services Awards-an award the team has previously won in Europe the past three consecutive years. This year's awards recognize those that have best been able to take advantage of the opportunities that have arisen and avoided the pitfalls of 2021.

Read the full list of winners on Alt Credit's site.