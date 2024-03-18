Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a global investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. It provides its financial professionals with an integrated platform that enables them to deliver meaningful and differentiated advice to its clients. The Company's segments include Corporate Finance (CF), Financial Restructuring (FR), and Financial and Valuation Advisory (FVA). CF provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offerings. FR segment provides advice to debtors, creditors, and other parties in interest in connection with recapitalization/deleveraging transactions implemented both through bankruptcy proceedings and through out-of-court exchanges. FVA primarily provides valuations of various assets, including companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property (among other assets and liabilities).