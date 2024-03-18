Peter Marshall, Managing Director and Co-Head of Financial Restructuring, EMEA and Asia, at Houlihan Lokey, commented on the corporate restructuring market in Reuters. The article explores concerns about the wider risks posed by credit funds increasingly borrowing from banks, although it cites data from the Bank of England showing that private credit market participants have so far reported minimal defaults versus the wider market of lending to riskier borrowers.
