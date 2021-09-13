Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Houlihan Lokey : Private Equity Firms Find New Interest in Military Technology

09/13/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Private Equity Firms Find New Interest in Military Technology

Anita Antenucci, Senior Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey's Industrials Group, spoke with The Wall Street Journal about government contracting and the Department of Defense's recent shift away from major weapons systems and toward new military technology.

Read the full article on The Wall Street Journal's website.

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 21:31:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
05:32pHOULIHAN LOKEY : Private Equity Firms Find New Interest in Military Technology
PU
10:01aHOULIHAN LOKEY : Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transacti..
BU
09/09HOULIHAN LOKEY : Sweetens Bid for Japan's GCA to About $12.71 Per Share
MT
09/09Houlihan Lokey raises offer for Japan M&A advisory firm
RE
09/09Houlihan Lokey raises offer for Japan M&A advisory firm
RE
09/09HOULIHAN LOKEY : Announces Increase in Tender Offer Price for Outstanding Shares..
BU
09/08Houlihan Lokey Announces Appointment of Tom Carlson as Managing Director in t..
CI
09/08HOULIHAN LOKEY : Continues Expansion of Its Oil & Gas Group With Key Hire; Tom C..
AQ
09/08HOULIHAN LOKEY : Continues Expansion of Its Oil & Gas Group With Key Hire
BU
09/07HOULIHAN LOKEY : Wealth Management Market Updates
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 540 M - -
Net income 2022 353 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 6 064 M 6 064 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 574
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 88,75 $
Average target price 82,83 $
Spread / Average Target -6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Co-President, Director & Senior Managing Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Co-President & Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.32.01%6 064
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.45.81%30 922
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-0.47%22 568
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-7.94%11 009
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)47.73%6 215
LAZARD LTD13.36%4 961