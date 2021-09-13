Houlihan Lokey : Private Equity Firms Find New Interest in Military Technology

Private Equity Firms Find New Interest in Military Technology
Anita Antenucci, Senior Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey's Industrials Group, spoke with The Wall Street Journal about government contracting and the Department of Defense's recent shift away from major weapons systems and toward new military technology.
Read the full article on The Wall Street Journal's website.
Disclaimer
Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 21:31:14 UTC.