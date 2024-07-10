Media MentionsWednesday, July 10, 2024
'Private Equity Reaps Benefits From Pet Humanisation Trend'

Robert Ober, Senior Vice President in Houlihan Lokey's Consumer Group, was quoted in PE Hub Europe discussing some of the key trends shaping the pet health industry. Aspects of human healthcare are increasingly being mirrored in the pet sector, driving increased demand for premium pet foods, advanced medical care, and innovative pet technology.

Read the full article here.

