Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today the release of its third annual Sustainability Report. The report presents the firm’s policies, programs, and initiatives that advance its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) responsibilities.

“At Houlihan Lokey, our ESG efforts reflect our core values and continued success,” said Scott Beiser, CEO of Houlihan Lokey. “By remaining committed to talent development, diversity, equity and inclusion, community involvement, environmental stewardship, and good corporate governance, we are able to provide the quality of services our firm and clients have come to expect of us throughout our 50-year history.”

The 2023 Sustainability Report was developed through the contributions of various internal subject matter experts under the guidance and supervision of the board and executives. It addresses a range of ESG priorities and the programs and initiatives Houlihan Lokey develops and maintains to support them. Highlights of the report include:

Formation of a new Houlihan Lokey community group for veterans.

Emphasis on mental health awareness and employee well-being through a partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Addition of employee diversity statistics for its global and U.S.-based workforce.

Creation of the Sustainability Advisory Services platform to drive ESG and impact-oriented solutions.

Houlihan Lokey remains focused on furthering its progress in these areas and will continue to report on its ESG efforts.

To view the report in full, please visit the Houlihan Lokey Social Commitment page.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

