Houlihan Lokey Reports Certain Revised Financial Information

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE: HLI) (“Houlihan Lokey” or the “Company”), the global investment bank, today reported certain revised financial information for the fiscal year and fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.

On May 9, 2023, Houlihan Lokey announced financial results for the fiscal year and fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. Subsequent to this announcement, staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (the “SEC”) Division of Enforcement proposed a potential settlement with Houlihan Lokey to resolve an investigation of Houlihan Lokey’s compliance with records preservation requirements related to business communications sent over off-channel electronic messaging platforms. The SEC has conducted similar investigations of other financial institutions as part of a widely publicized industry sweep that has already included publicly announced settlements with 14 firms to date, with civil penalties ranging from $7.5 million to $125 million each, and aggregating over $1.2 billion. Houlihan Lokey has notified the SEC’s Division of Enforcement of its present intention to agree to a settlement to resolve the investigation that includes a $15 million civil penalty. The potential settlement is subject to the negotiation of definitive documentation, which is expected to include terms consistent with previously announced settlements between other firms and the SEC, and any formal offer, proposed civil penalty, and additional terms submitted by the Company would be subject to approval by the Commission. As a result of the foregoing, while finalizing its financial statements for inclusion in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, Houlihan Lokey determined that it should recognize a $15 million accrual in other (income)/expense, net for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 relating to the anticipated settlement with the SEC.

The effect of the accrual reduced net income, as originally reported on May 9, 2023, of $75 million and $269 million to $60 million and $254 million for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, respectively, and reduced earnings per fully diluted share as originally reported of $1.10 and $3.98 to $ 0.88 and $3.76 for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, respectively, in each case as calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”).

The accrual had no impact on the amounts of revenue, as reported in the previously released financial results. The full amount of the $15 million accrual recorded in other (income)/expense, net has been added back to adjusted earnings per fully diluted share such that the amounts of adjusted earnings per fully diluted share of $1.11 and $4.54 for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, respectively, included in the previously released financial results remain unchanged.

Adjusted earnings per fully diluted share, and certain adjusted items used to determine adjusted earnings per fully diluted share, are presented and discussed in this press release and are non-GAAP measures that management believes, when presented together with comparable GAAP measures, are useful to investors in understanding the Company’s operating results. These adjusted items remove the significant accounting impact of non-recurring charges associated with the Company’s non-recurring matters, as set forth in the tables at the end of this release.

The adjusted items included in this press release as calculated by the Company are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Additionally, these adjusted amounts are not a measurement of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the Company’s financial information determined under GAAP. For a description of the Company’s use of these adjusted items and a reconciliation with comparable GAAP items, see the section of this press release titled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Information.” Please refer to our financial statements, prepared in accordance with GAAP, for purposes of evaluating our financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 444,767 $ 471,166 $ 1,809,447 $ 2,269,958 Employee compensation and benefits expenses Employee compensation and benefits expenses (GAAP) $ 282,937 $ 293,580 $ 1,147,879 $ 1,408,634 Less: Acquisition related retention payments (9,407 ) (3,812 ) (35,070 ) (12,609 ) Employee compensation and benefits expenses (adjusted) 273,530 289,768 1,112,809 1,396,025 Non-compensation expenses Non-compensation expenses (GAAP) $ 71,206 $ 78,977 $ 319,830 $ 248,460 Less: Integration and acquisition related costs — (3,793 ) (2,325 ) (21,598 ) Less: Acquisition amortization (3,215 ) (15,807 ) (44,971 ) (33,937 ) Non-compensation expenses (adjusted) 67,991 59,377 272,534 192,925 Operating income Operating income (GAAP) $ 90,624 $ 98,609 $ 341,738 $ 612,864 Plus: Adjustments (1) 12,622 23,412 82,366 68,144 Operating income (adjusted) 103,246 122,021 424,104 681,008 Other (income)/expense, net Other (income)/expense, net (GAAP) $ 10,322 $ 7,921 $ 17,738 $ 8,926 Less: Warrant revaluation — — (2,264 ) — Less: SPAC wind-down write-off — — (2,742 ) — Plus/(less): Change in acquisition earnout liability fair value 738 (7,613 ) (2,103 ) (7,613 ) Less: Accrual of proposed civil penalty (15,000 ) — (15,000 ) — Other (income)/expense, net (adjusted) (3,940 ) 308 (4,371 ) 1,313 Provision for income taxes Provision for income taxes (GAAP) $ 20,642 $ 25,515 $ 69,777 $ 165,614 Plus: Impact of the excess tax benefit for stock vesting — — 8,102 6,922 Plus: Release of the provision for an uncertain tax position as a result of the successful closure of a state audit — — 5,762 — Plus: Release of valuation allowance 5,881 — 5,881 — Adjusted provision for income taxes 26,523 25,515 89,522 172,536 Plus: Resulting tax impact (2) 3,441 8,496 23,628 21,644 Provision for income taxes (adjusted) 29,964 34,011 113,150 194,180 Net income Net income (GAAP) $ 59,660 $ 65,173 $ 254,223 $ 438,324 Plus: Adjustments (3) 17,562 22,529 61,102 47,191 Net income (adjusted) 77,222 87,702 315,325 485,515 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (573 ) Net income attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (GAAP) 59,660 65,173 254,223 437,751 Net income attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (adjusted) 77,222 87,702 315,325 484,942 Fully diluted shares outstanding Fully diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) 68,107,465 67,461,779 67,586,263 68,259,708 Plus: Impact of unvested GCA retention and deferred share awards 1,591,157 — 1,927,786 — Fully diluted shares outstanding (adjusted) 69,698,622 67,461,779 69,514,049 68,259,708 Diluted EPS attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (GAAP) $ 0.88 $ 0.97 $ 3.76 $ 6.41 Diluted EPS attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (adjusted) $ 1.11 $ 1.30 $ 4.54 $ 7.10

(1) The aggregate of adjustments from employee compensation and benefits and non-compensation expenses. (2) Reflects the tax impact of utilizing the adjusted effective tax rate on the non-tax adjustments identified above. (3) Consists of all adjustments identified above net of the associated tax impact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005841/en/