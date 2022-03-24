Log in
Houlihan Lokey : Software Demand Fuels M&A Boom

03/24/2022 | 06:46pm EDT
MEDIA MENTIONSThursday, March 24, 2022
Software Demand Fuels M&A Boom

Sascha Pfeiffer, Managing Director and Head of Software in Houlihan Lokey's Corporate Finance business in Europe, and Tobias Schultheiss, Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey's Technology Group, spoke with Börsen-Zeitung about the current trends in software that are contributing to the strong M&A numbers within the tech sector.

View a PDF of the full Börsen-Zeitung article, or view the English translation.


Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
