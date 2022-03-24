Houlihan Lokey : Software Demand Fuels M&A Boom

MEDIA MENTIONSThursday, March 24, 2022
Software Demand Fuels M&A Boom
Sascha Pfeiffer, Managing Director and Head of Software in Houlihan Lokey's Corporate Finance business in Europe, and Tobias Schultheiss, Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey's Technology Group, spoke with Börsen-Zeitung about the current trends in software that are contributing to the strong M&A numbers within the tech sector.
View a PDF of the full Börsen-Zeitung article, or view the English translation.
