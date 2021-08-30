Log in
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
Houlihan Lokey : Specialty Finance Market Updates

08/30/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
Specialty Finance Market Updates

We have included important news stories, transaction announcements, a public markets overview, and industry insights to help you stay ahead in our dynamic and constantly evolving industry. We hope you will find these quarterly updates to be informative and that they will serve as a valuable resource to you in staying abreast of the market.

Summer 2021
[Link]Download*
Spring 2021
[Link]Download*
Winter 2021
[Link]Download*
Fall 2020
[Link]Download*
Summer 2020
[Link]Download*
Spring 2020
[Link]Download*
Fall 2019
[Link]Download*
Summer 2019
[Link]Download*

*The file is an Adobe Acrobat PDF. If you experience difficulty opening the downloadable file, you may need to download the free Acrobat Reader.

Financial Institutions Group Contact Brent FerrinManaging Director Financial and Valuation Advisory Contacts Jonathan SloanManaging Director
Oscar AartsManaging Director

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 20:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
