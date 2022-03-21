Houlihan Lokey : Specialty Finance Market Updates

We have included important news stories, transaction announcements, a public markets overview, and industry insights to help you stay ahead in our dynamic and constantly evolving industry. We hope you will find these quarterly updates to be informative and that they will serve as a valuable resource to you in staying abreast of the market.
Disclaimer
Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:39:02 UTC.