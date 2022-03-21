Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
92.4 USD   -5.78%
06:40pHOULIHAN LOKEY : Specialty Finance Market Updates
PU
03/17HOULIHAN LOKEY : Professional Learning Industry Updates
PU
03/10HOULIHAN LOKEY : Private Performing Credit Index
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Houlihan Lokey : Specialty Finance Market Updates

03/21/2022 | 06:40pm EDT
We have included important news stories, transaction announcements, a public markets overview, and industry insights to help you stay ahead in our dynamic and constantly evolving industry. We hope you will find these quarterly updates to be informative and that they will serve as a valuable resource to you in staying abreast of the market.

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 396 M - -
Net income 2022 553 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,55 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 6 607 M 6 607 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 574
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 98,07 $
Average target price 112,43 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-5.26%6 607
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.13.80%28 209
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-15.17%18 765
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-15.41%8 336
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-28.30%3 938
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.74%3 896