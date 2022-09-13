Houlihan Lokey Strengthens Transportation and Logistics Coverage Capabilities With Experienced New Hire

Burke Smith Joins the Firm as a Managing Director in Its Business Services Group

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Burke Smith has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Business Services Group, bolstering the firm’s sector coverage in transportation and logistics. He is based in Houlihan Lokey’s Los Angeles office.

Mr. Smith joins Houlihan Lokey with more than 25 years of industry experience, most recently holding the position of Managing Director and Head of Transportation and Logistics at Capstone Partners. Prior to his role at Capstone, Mr. Smith was a Director at Dependable Highway Express in its Harbor and Intermodal group and held investment banking roles at UBS, Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, and Wasserstein Perella & Co. after starting his career at Kirkland & Ellis.

“We are thrilled to welcome Burke to Houlihan Lokey,” said Larry DeAngelo, Global Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Business Services Group. “Burke joins the firm with a remarkable background in the transportation and logistics industry. Burke’s unwavering commitment to client service and strong track record of success will make him an asset to our rapidly expanding Business Services Group. I look forward to his continued success at the firm.”

“Burke’s industry expertise and deep set of client relationships will be highly additive to our group as we continue to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional advisory services to our clients,” added Ranon Kent, Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey’s Business Services Group.

“Houlihan Lokey’s Business Services Group has established itself as a proven leader in M&A advisory. I am excited to join a firm with unrivaled industry knowledge and an impressively strong corporate culture of client dedication, teamwork, and excellence. I look forward to partnering closely with Phil Keffer to strengthen the firm’s coverage in transportation and logistics as well as collaborating with the entirety of the Houlihan Lokey team,” said Mr. Smith.

Mr. Smith holds both a B.A. and M.A. from Stanford University as well as a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Houlihan Lokey’s Business Services Group has more than 115 financial professionals in seven of its 34 locations around the world. In 2021, Houlihan Lokey was ranked as the No. 1 investment bank for all global business services M&A transactions, based on data from Refinitiv.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past seven consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past eight consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

