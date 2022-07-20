Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:58 2022-07-20 pm EDT
80.51 USD   +0.09%
03:04pHOULIHAN LOKEY : The Future of Audio—Market Update 1H 2022
PU
07/19NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
07/18Morgan Stanley Upgrades Houlihan Lokey to Equal Weight From Underweight, Adjusts Price Target to $82 From $95
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Houlihan Lokey : The Future of Audio—Market Update 1H 2022

07/20/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Houlihan Lokey is pleased to present its Audio Market Update for 1H 2022.

In the report, we analyze macro trends that are propelling growth and opportunity across the audio marketplace, continue to follow IP as a hotly pursued investment strategy, and review recent transactions that are potentially leading indicators for broader industry disruption.

We hope this update will spark new ideas and conversations, and we would welcome the opportunity to discuss these themes with you in depth. Please reach out to any of the contacts below to discuss.

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 19:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
03:04pHOULIHAN LOKEY : The Future of Audio—Market Update 1H 2022
PU
07/19NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
07/18Morgan Stanley Upgrades Houlihan Lokey to Equal Weight From Underweight, Adjusts Price ..
MT
07/18Starbucks Exploring Sale of U.K. Arm, the Sunday Times Reports
DJ
07/16Starbucks mulls selling its UK operations- Times
RE
07/15Houlihan Lokey Announces Release Date for First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2023
BU
07/13Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target for Houlihan Lokey to $90 From $95, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
07/08Piper Sandler Adjusts Houlihan Lokey's Price Target to $78 from $80, Keeps Underweight ..
MT
07/06UBS Lowers Houlihan Lokey's Price Target to $105 From $110, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/05Shimao Creditors Prepare to Organize After $1 Billion Bond Default
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 915 M - -
Net income 2023 344 M - -
Net Debt 2023 0,55 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 2,65%
Capitalization 5 533 M 5 533 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
EV / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 257
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 80,43 $
Average target price 87,71 $
Spread / Average Target 9,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-22.30%5 533
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-3.35%22 525
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-22.35%15 899
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.47%9 271
LAZARD LTD-20.97%3 375
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO. LTD.-25.55%2 772