Houlihan Lokey : The Future of Audio—Market Update 1H 2022

Houlihan Lokey is pleased to present its Audio Market Update for 1H 2022.

In the report, we analyze macro trends that are propelling growth and opportunity across the audio marketplace, continue to follow IP as a hotly pursued investment strategy, and review recent transactions that are potentially leading indicators for broader industry disruption.

We hope this update will spark new ideas and conversations, and we would welcome the opportunity to discuss these themes with you in depth. Please reach out to any of the contacts below to discuss.